Mexican auto production and domestic sales increase in March

Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:37:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican auto production in March rose 12.5 percent, year-over-year, to 303,545 units, statistics agency Inegi said on Thursday, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Domestic sales of cars in March grew 9.11 percent, year-over-year, to 95,513 units. Mexican exports of vehicles in March declined 13.2 percent, year-over-year, to 256,119 units.

On a quarterly basis, Inegi said Mexican auto production in Q1 totaled 821,124 units, 12 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican domestic sales of cars in Q1 dropped 12.7 percent, year-over-year, to 259,039 units. Mexican exports of vehicles in Q1 reached 693,639 units, 14.1 percent down, year-over-year.


