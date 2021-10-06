Mexican auto production and domestic sales decline in September

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:40:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican auto production in September declined 33.3 percent, year-over-year, to 208,092 units, statistics agency Inegi said on Wednesday, citing data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

According to Inegi, Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in September dropped 1.1 percent, year-over-year, 76,930 units. Mexican exports of cars in September reached 195,294 units, 24.1 percent down, year-over-year.

Inegi said Mexican auto output in the accumulated period of January to September this year was 2.26 million units, 6.4 percent up, year-over-year.

Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in January-September grew 14 percent, year-over-year, to 757,846 units. Mexican exports of cars in January-September totaled 2.01 million units, 9.6 percent up, year-over-year.