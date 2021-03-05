﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican auto production and domestic sales decline in February

Friday, 05 March 2021 20:15:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican auto production in February fell 28.8 percent, year-over-year, to 238,868 units, the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, said on Friday, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

According to Inegi, domestic sales of vehicles in February reached 82,323 units, 21.1 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican exports of vehicles in February dropped 21.8 percent, year-over-year, to 213,987 units.

As for the two-month period from January to February, Mexican car output was 517,579 units, 22 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican domestic sales of autos in the Jan-Feb period decreased 21.8 percent, year-over-year, to 163,526 mt. Mexican exports of autos in Jan-Feb totaled 437,520 units, 14.6 percent down, year-over-year.


Tags: automotive  Mexico  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Feb

Mexico’s Minera Autlan posts net loss in Q4 2020
24  Feb

Ternium posts increased revenues for Mexico and Southern region
22  Feb

AHMSA provisionally resumes activities
18  Feb

Minera Autlan provisionally resumes activities at Gomez Palacio plant after a one-year halt
17  Feb

AHMSA loses 10,000 mt of steel due to lack of natural gas