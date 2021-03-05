Mexican auto production and domestic sales decline in February

Friday, 05 March 2021 20:15:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican auto production in February fell 28.8 percent, year-over-year, to 238,868 units, the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, said on Friday, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

According to Inegi, domestic sales of vehicles in February reached 82,323 units, 21.1 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican exports of vehicles in February dropped 21.8 percent, year-over-year, to 213,987 units.

As for the two-month period from January to February, Mexican car output was 517,579 units, 22 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican domestic sales of autos in the Jan-Feb period decreased 21.8 percent, year-over-year, to 163,526 mt. Mexican exports of autos in Jan-Feb totaled 437,520 units, 14.6 percent down, year-over-year.