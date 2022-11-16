Mexican auto parts industry sees “soft landing” for rest of 2022

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 21:43:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

From January to August, the production of the Mexican auto parts industry grew 12.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2021. For all of 2022, the forecast is to grow 8.6 percent to total 379,726 million pesos in value, according to data from the business chamber of the sector.

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA), which groups companies in the sector, reported that according to its forecasts production (local market and export) will total 379,726 million pesos in 2022, above the 349,627 million pesos of 2021.

According to the forecast, the expected growth per month will be 9.6 percent in each month from September to December, a lower figure than the 12.6 percent for the January-August period. The above represents a soft landing.