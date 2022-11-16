﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican auto parts industry sees “soft landing” for rest of 2022

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 21:43:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

From January to August, the production of the Mexican auto parts industry grew 12.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2021. For all of 2022, the forecast is to grow 8.6 percent to total 379,726 million pesos in value, according to data from the business chamber of the sector.

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA), which groups companies in the sector, reported that according to its forecasts production (local market and export) will total 379,726 million pesos in 2022, above the 349,627 million pesos of 2021.

According to the forecast, the expected growth per month will be 9.6 percent in each month from September to December, a lower figure than the 12.6 percent for the January-August period. The above represents a soft landing.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Mexican light vehicle production increases slightly in March

06 Apr | Steel News

Mexican auto production slightly increases in February

04 Mar | Steel News

Mexican auto output declines in January

04 Feb | Steel News

Mexican auto production declines in December and full-year 2021

07 Jan | Steel News

Mexican auto production declines in November

07 Dec | Steel News

Mexican auto production and domestic sales decline in September

06 Oct | Steel News

Mexican domestic car sales increase in August

17 Sep | Steel News

Mexican car output and exports decline in August

08 Sep | Steel News

Mexican auto production and exports decline in July

06 Aug | Steel News

Mexican auto production, exports and domestic sales surge in May

07 Jun | Steel News