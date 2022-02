Friday, 04 February 2022 20:23:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexican car production in the first month of 2022 fell 9 percent, year-over-year, to 253,366 units, said on Friday the Mexican statistics agency, Inegi, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Inegi said domestic sales of cars in January dropped 3.76 percent, year-over-year, to 78,585 units.

Following the same downtrend, Mexican exports of light vehicles in January decreased 3 percent, year-over-year, to 216,630 units.