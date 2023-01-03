﻿
Mexican auto dealers warn government of new extensions on foreign scrap imports

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 22:18:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New vehicle dealers in Mexico alerted the Mexican government last week of the negative impact on the automotive industry that will result from an extension of the legal term “foreign scrap” in regards to imported vehicles.

The Mexican Association of Vehicle Distributors (AMDA) said in a press release that on December 29, the Minister of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, announced the third extension of the presidential decree that "promotes the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin" from January 1 to March 31, 2023 for 14 states in Mexico.

The original project was to legalize vehicles in eight states of the Republic from March to September 20, 2022. Although it was later extended to 14 states and to December 31 of last year.

In a press release, AMDA, which groups more than 2,500 new vehicle dealers in Mexico, said that the extension of the period "denotes a deep inconsistency in encouraging the aging of the national vehicle fleet instead of promoting its renewal with support programs for public transport.”

In addition, she said that regularizing or legalizing "more foreign scrap units illegally interned in Mexico" affects the owners of vehicles purchased in Mexico with their respective tax payments to the public treasury.

The regularization of “waste” vehicles will discourage the purchase of new units, ADMA said. By 2023, AMDA forecast that 1.2 million used vehicles will be legalized, a figure that will exceed the 1.07 million new vehicles that their members expect to sell.


