Mexican auto body producer inaugurates new plant in Guanajuato

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 23:18:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexican auto body producer Grupo Falcon inaugurated its new plant in the Apaseo El Grande automotive cluster, Guanajuato. With bank credit, he invested $10 million and will invest another $50 million in three years, said the Chairman of the company's board of directors.

Victor David Mena Aguilar, Chairman of Grupo Falcon, said that all body (metal outer shell of a vehicle) production for 2023 has already been sold and will be for export. The name of the client for the order was not disclosed.

The new plant, called Falcon Sheet Metal Industries, was built on an area of about three acres in the Amexhe Industrial Park, located 5 km from the Toyota plant, 30 km from the Honda Celaya plant, 70 km from the Mazda Celaya plant, and in the vicinity of the Nissan, Ford and General Motors plants.

Aguilar said that the next step is the company to build its own plant (the current one is rented facilities) and build an In-Bond Facility (zone specifically authorized by the custom authorities) to optimize export costs and thus double production in 2024 and continue increasing production. For this, they will invest $50 million in the next three years.

The new plant generated 200 new jobs and is added to the 300 that Falcon Sheet Metal Industries has at its plant in Naucalpan, State of Mexico.


