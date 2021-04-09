﻿
Metso to supply large-scale grate-kiln pellet plant to India

Friday, 09 April 2021 12:11:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will supply a large-scale grate-kiln pellet plant to an Indian customer in Odisha. The value of the order is estimated to be in the range of €30-40 million.

According to the statement, the grate-kiln plant with an annual production capacity of six million mt produces pellets of uniform quality with low emissions, and it has low investment and operating costs. The plant will be the first large-scale grate-kiln pellet plant in the country.


