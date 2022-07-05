﻿
English
Metso Outotec supplies pelletizing plant to South American iron ore project

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 10:39:37 (GMT+3)
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it has been awarded a major contract for the delivery of sustainable crushing, screening, and grinding technologies to a greenfield iron ore project in South America. The concentrator plant will produce premium pellet feed. The total value of the order is approximately €45 million, and it has been booked in the orders received during the second quarter of the current year.

The comminution circuit flowsheet developed for the new concentrator plant in cooperation with Metso Outotec represents the most sustainable technology currently available. The plant is expected to save 25 percent of installed power compared to a conventional HPGR/ball mill circuit and over 40 percent compared to a conventional SABC circuit.


Tags: Pellet Raw Mat South America Steelmaking 

