Metinvest’s Zaporizhstal resumes pig iron production after restart of BFs

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 16:32:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, which is a part of Metinvest holding, has restarted pig iron production at certain facilities, following its partial withdrawal from conservation mode.

The company has produced its first pig iron after the blowing-up of blast furnaces No. 3 and 4. It plans to gradually restore production operations at its steelmaking units and rolling mills. “Over the plant’s full history, it was stopped and restarted only once, after World War II. The restart of pig iron production is the most important and complicated stage. First, we started it at BF No. 4 and then at BF No. 3,” a company source said.

Currently, most of the mill’s efforts are directed towards the restructuring of logistics in order to exclude disruptions and to secure shipments and raw material supplies. In addition, the company has restarted its sintering plant and some of the facilities for flats processing.