Metinvest’s Ilyich sees highest steel and raw materials output in January-July

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 14:08:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-July period, the company’s crude steel output of Ukraine’s Ilyich SW, which belongs to the Metinvest international group of companies, grew by 5 percent year on year to 2.26 million mt, while its pig iron output in the given period increased by 3.5 percent year on year, totaling 2.69 million mt. In the given period, the company’s iron ore concentrate amounted to 7.01 million, up 10 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned. As for finished steel, its output during the first seven months reached 2.01 million mt, rising by 3 percent year on year.

In July alone, the company produced 350,000 mt of crude steel, 450,000 mt of pig iron, 360,000 mt of finished steel and 1.1 million of iron ore agglomerate.


