Metinvest’s Ilyich sees higher production results in Jan-Feb

Friday, 12 March 2021 14:51:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-February period of the current year, the output of finished steel produced by Ukraine’s Ilyich SW, which belongs to the Metinvest international group of companies, rose by 19 percent year on year to 660,000 mt. Meanwhile, the company’s output of crude steel and pig iron increased by 3.7 percent year on year and 15.2 percent year on year to 700,000 mt and 765,000 mt, respectively. In the given period, the company produced 2.152 million mt of iron ore agglomerate, as SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source.

In February alone, the company produced 300,000 mt of finished steel, 340,000 mt of crude steel, 410,000 mt of pig iron and 1.07 million mt of iron ore agglomerate.