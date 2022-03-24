Metinvest’s assets in Europe and US adjust to work as standalone businesses

Thursday, 24 March 2022 17:31:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel giant Metinvest said in its latest update note on operations that its foreign assets in Europe and the US are adjusting to work as standalone businesses, while operations at the majority of production facilities of the group remain suspended due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Metinvest has facilities in Italy - Ferriera Valsider, a re-roller producing plates and hot rolled coils, and Metinvest Trametal which makes structural plates. Also, its subsidiary Spartan UK is the sole plate producer in the UK. Usually slabs for production are sourced from Ukrainian mills, but for now the abovementioned re-rollers are switching to purchases in the spot market. The majority of deals for slabs in Europe over the past two weeks were done with suppliers from Indonesia and China.

Promet Steel, located in Bulgaria and producing rolled steel sections and shapes, will also turn to imports of billets, though supplies from Ukraine have not been fully stopped. “Kamet Steel, the group’s steelmaker in Kamianske, Ukraine, continues to operate in normal mode at around 60 percent of its 2021 production volumes, supplying its goods to the group’s Bulgarian re-roller, as well as to Ukrainian and international customers by rail,” Metinvest said.

Metinvest also owns United Coal Company, the coking and steam coal producer located in the Central Appalachian coal basin region of the United States.

“Metinvest’s coking coal mines in the US and re-rollers in Bulgaria, Italy and the UK, which until recently operated as part of the group’s vertically-integrated business model, are gradually adjusting to work as standalone businesses, with new external suppliers and customers, depending on business needs,” the group said.

As SteelOrbis reported earlier, the Ukrainian steelmaker suspended operations at its steel and coke producing assets in Mariupol, Zaporizhia and Avdiivka and they have remained in hot conservation mode. Facilities “in Avdiivka and Mariupol have reportedly sustained some damage from hostilities in the cities where they are located,” Metinvest said, adding that the impact of the war on the group’s business generally is not yet known and will be largely dependent on the duration and extent of the current conflict.

Metinvest’s iron ore and coking coal production bases located in Ukraine are operating at around 40 percent and 60 percent of their 2021 production volumes, respectively, with raw materials partly being supplied to Kamet Steel and partly exported by rail.