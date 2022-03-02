Metinvest suspends operation of Zaporizhstal after similar move at Mariupol assets

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 23:40:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

On March 2, due to the escalation of war in the region, Metinvest, the major Ukrainian steel producer, has announced that operations at its assets Zaporizhstal and Zaporizhkoks, located in Zaporizhia, will be temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of its employees and preserve the equipment. The facility is one of the largest single steel producing units in the country.

The move followed the mill’s decision to suspend work of Illyich Iron and Steel Works and Azovstal in Mariupol on February 24.

At the sinter factory of Zaporizhstal, all rolling and supporting equipment will be completely stopped, while blast furnace and steel smelting shops will be in the process of hot preservation until further decisions.

In 2020, Zaporizhstal produced 4.47 million mt of pig iron, 3.783 million mt of crude steel and 3.203 million mt of finished steel.

As a result, by now all major steel production bases in Ukraine are temporarily halted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As it was reported earlier by SteelOrbis, Metinvest declared force majeure on its shipments to customers on March 1.