Metinvest restarts operations at Zaporizhstal, two BFs resume work

Thursday, 07 April 2022 14:20:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine’s Metinvest Group has decided to restart operations at some of its facilities at Zaporizhstal, with two out or four blast furnaces (BFs Nos. 3 and 4) having started their blowing-in processes. This is happening after a month of the plant being put into hot conservation.

“We are gradually resuming production and doing everything necessary to make it work at full capacity. In Zaporizhia, production processes have already been partially restored at Zaporizhia Coke Plant, Zaporizhvogneupor and the Zaporizhia Casting and Mechanical Plant. Zaporizhstal is also coming back to life,” said its general director Oleksandr Mironenko.

Among the production equipment resuming operations are three of the six sinter machines and two of the four blast furnaces, launched in a reduced production mode.

“Gradually, with the production of hot metal by the blast furnaces, the following links in the production chain will be put into operation: the steelmaking furnace, the 1150 slabbing mill, and the rolling mills of the hot and cold rolling shop,” the company said in its note.

“We are helping Zaporizhstal to build new logistics corridors, both for raw materials and for finished steel products,” said the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, the Ukrainian railway operator, Oleksander Kamyshin.