Metinvest reschedules maintenance at its Italy-based re-rolling assets

Monday, 16 May 2022 15:11:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Metinvest, an international steel producing group with headquarters in Ukraine, has decided to reschedule the earlier planned maintenance works at its assets located in Italy. The plants involved in the process are Metinvest Trametal and Ferriera Valsider.

In particular, it was decided to conduct the traditional maintenance works at the mentioned assets in May, instead of in August this year. One of the reasons is the adjusted operations at the Italian plants of the group, following Russia's invasion on Ukraine. The companies were forced to rearrange its slab sourcing, which was earlier coming from Ukraine’s Mariupol assets of the group. The company has been importing slabs mainly from Asian countries and has been looking to increase the sufficiency of the assets.

According to the official statement, the supplies of feedstock for the two plants will be resumed from June 2022. Notwithstanding the supply chain transformation of Metinvest;s flat re-rollers, the group will continue to provide them with operational and financial support, the statement reads.