Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up one percent in January-September

Monday, 02 November 2020 16:01:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced its operational results for the first nine months of the current year.

Accordingly, in the given period Metalloinvest’s iron ore and pellet production amounted to 30.36 million mt and 20.76 million mt, respectively, up one percent and down 2.2 percent as compared to the same period of 2019. The rise in the company’s iron ore production was due to the processing of higher quality ore and the reduction of iron ore consumption for concentrate, while the decrease in the company’s pellet production was due to the reconstruction of pellet plant No. 3 at MGOK. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel production increased by 3.1 percent year on year to 3.74 million in the given period.

Metalloinvest’s iron ore and pellet shipment volumes in the first nine months amounted to 5.77 million mt and 11.62 million mt, up 11.7 percent and 7.8 percent respectively compared to the same period of 2019.

As for the third quarter, Metalloinvest’s iron ore production decreased by 2.2 percent to 10.18 million mt due to equipment repairs. Meanwhile, the company’s pellet production decreased by 7.6 percent year on year to 6.61 million mt in the third quarter.