Metalloinvest launches research facility got new high-quality iron ore products

Monday, 20 December 2021 17:25:02 (GMT+3)
       

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced that it has launched a research facility at Mikhailovsky GOK to model iron ore beneficiation processes and develop new high-quality products.

The research facility, for which there are no counterparts in Russia, includes more than 1,000 pieces of equipment.

The facility reduces the time and cost of evaluating new ideas, as well as testing design and technological solutions before implementing them in production.

Currently, the three main areas of the work at the facility are the development of production schemes for the concentrate post-treatment facility being constructed at Mikhailovsky GOK and the flotation facility at Lebedinsky GOK, as well as the oxidized quartzite enrichment technology.


