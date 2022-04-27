﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Merger of India’s Jindal Stainless and Jindal Stainless Hisar approved

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 14:09:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Shareholders and creditors of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) and Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited have approved the merger of the two companies as required by India’s National Company Law Tribunal, a joint statement of the companies said on Wednesday, April 27.

“We are happy that our shareholders and creditors have approved the scheme of arrangement for the JSL-JSHL merger by an overwhelming majority,” Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless, said in a statement.

The companies hope to complete the merger during the course of this financial year, he said.

The two companies had been demerged in 2015 as part of a financial and operational restructuring exercise to bring down the cost of borrowing.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking Jindal 

Similar articles

19 Apr

India’s JSL Limited to invest in renewable energy to produce green stainless steel
18 Apr

India’s JSPL achieves highest-ever steel output in FY 2021-22
12 Apr

India’s Jindal Stainless sees 23% rise in sales volume in FY 2021-22
11 Apr

India’s JSPL to construct coal gasification plant at Raigarh steel mill
21 Mar

India’s JSPL prepays $357 million debt via its Mauritius subsidiary
10 Mar

India’s JSPL reports 1% rise in steel output in February, sales up 8%
24 Feb

India’s JSPL eyes participation in privatization of RINL and NMDC Steel
17 Feb

India’s JSL signs MoU with IIT-ISM for collaborative R&D projects
09 Feb

India’s JSPL net profit declines by 27 percent in Q3
08 Feb

India’s JSL reports 300 percent rise in net profit in Q3