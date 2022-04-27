Merger of India’s Jindal Stainless and Jindal Stainless Hisar approved

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 14:09:52 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Shareholders and creditors of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) and Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited have approved the merger of the two companies as required by India’s National Company Law Tribunal, a joint statement of the companies said on Wednesday, April 27.

“We are happy that our shareholders and creditors have approved the scheme of arrangement for the JSL-JSHL merger by an overwhelming majority,” Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless, said in a statement.

The companies hope to complete the merger during the course of this financial year, he said.

The two companies had been demerged in 2015 as part of a financial and operational restructuring exercise to bring down the cost of borrowing.