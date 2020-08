Thursday, 30 July 2020 12:22:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Africa-based ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources, which holds a 20.5 percent share in Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture, has announced its production results for the first half of the current year.

Accordingly, in the January-June period this year, its ferrochrome production declined by 41.7 percent year on year to 120,000 mt. Such a significant decrease was a result of production cutbacks in response to Covid-19, deteriorating market conditions and electricity curtailments.