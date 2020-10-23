﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Merafe Resources’ ferrochrome output down 37 percent in Jan-Sept

Friday, 23 October 2020 15:45:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Africa-based ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources, which holds a 20.5 percent share in the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture, has announced its production results for the third quarter of the current year and, consequently, also for the first nine months.

Accordingly, in the January-September period this year, its ferrochrome production declined by 37 percent year on year to 168,000 mt. Such a significant decrease was a result of production cutbacks in response to Covid-19, deteriorating market conditions, and electricity curtailments.

In the third quarter alone, the company’s ferrochrome output amounted to 48,000 mt. All smelters, except for Lydenburg which is on care and maintenance, are currently operating, with Boshoek, Wonderkop and Rustenburg having resumed production in September this year, the company stated.


Tags: production  S. Africa  South Africa  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Oct

Ukraine’s steel pipe output down by almost a quarter in Jan-Sept
16  Oct

Ukraine-based ZZHRK’s iron ore output down 1.6 percent in Jan-Sept
09  Oct

Ukraine-based Electrostal fail to boost production in September
07  Oct

Metalloinvest to launch BF No. 2 at Ural Steel in Q4
06  Oct

S. African steelmakers’ prices up 1.6 percent in August from July