Meeting over controversial Brazilian iron ore project fails to reach agreement

Friday, 06 May 2022 19:53:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A meeting on May 5 about the Taquaril mining project, recently approved in a controversial decision by the chamber of mining activities of the Minas Gerais state, resulted in an inconclusive decision.

The meeting took place in the legislative house of the state, among the state government and investors who support the project and environmental agencies that are against the project.

Supporters of the project have mentioned that the project is very small, when compared to other iron ore projects in the state, with minimum impact on the environment and residential areas.

Opposers to the project claim that it will significantly affect the landscape of the state capital of Belo Horizonte and the life in nearby residential areas.

Without reaching an agreement, the approval of the project remains in force, but representatives of the legislative house will submit to the federal public attorney a request for an immediate suspension of the project. A similar request was previously submitted to the state public attorney.