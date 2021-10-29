MEE to extend the scope of air pollution control areas in autumn and winter of 2021-2022

Friday, 29 October 2021 10:27:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) announced on October 29 that it planned to issue and implement a comprehensive plan for air pollution control in the autumn and winter seasons from 2021 to 2022, in which it will extend the scope of implementation, and add part cities in north area of Hebei province, north area of Shanxi province, east and south area of Shandong province and south area of Henan province in the current 2+26 cities in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and surrounding areas.

