Mechel Service supplies I-beams for Amur Gas Processing Plant

Friday, 01 October 2021 11:57:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced that its trading division Mechel-Service supplied more than 12,000 mt of I-beams for the production of metal structures for the Amur Gas Processing Plant of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom.

The beams were produced by Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, a part of Mechel Group. According to the company’s statement, carbon or low-alloy steel grades were used for the production of the I-beams.

Shipments for the construction of the facility in question began a year earlier, when Mechel-Service supplied rolled products to steel structures production plants in Kurgan, Orsk and Zlatoust.

The plant is scheduled to reach full capacity in 2025.