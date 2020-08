Monday, 17 August 2020 22:15:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Japanese automakers Toyota Motor and Mazda Motor have announced plans to invest an additional $830M into an auto assembly plant that’s being built in Alabama. Total investment for facility, which will manufacture sport utility vehicles, is estimated at $2.31 billion.

News outlets have reported that production capacity is expected to be 300,000 units per year. Production will begin in 2021. The companies have further said that up to 4,000 production staff will be recruited and working by2022.