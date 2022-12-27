﻿
English
Manufacture of "finished products" of steel grows 11.5 % in November

Tuesday, 27 December 2022
       

In Mexico, the manufacture of "finished products" of steel grew 11.5% in November, year-over-year, to 1.61 million metric tons, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Among the "finished products" are hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), galvanized sheet, rebar, wire rod, among others.

From January to November, the manufacture of "finished products" totaled 17.97 million metric tons, 8.9% more than the same period last year.

Canacero's information is only distributed among its partners and excludes the media.

However, a partner shared the information with SteelOrbis.


