 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Manganese...

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 21.6 percent in September from August

Friday, 18 October 2024 12:22:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 177,500 metric tons, up 21.6 percent month on month and 1.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 62.8 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by Malaysia with 34.4 percent and Japan with 2.8 percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Manganese ore prices in China fluctuate, slight declines seen for some grades

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices fluctuate slightly

08 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited sees manganese ore output rise of 7% in H1 FY 2024-25

08 Oct | Steel News

Indian ferroalloy producers seek scrapping of import duty on manganese ore

30 Sep | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices keep declining

24 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL eyes manganese assets overseas, to expand domestic mining with JV partners

19 Sep | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 5.2 percent in August from July

16 Sep | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices decline slightly

10 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited sees 7% rise in manganese ore output in Apr-Aug

04 Sep | Steel News

India’s iron ore production rises by nine percent in April-July

04 Sep | Steel News