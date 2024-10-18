Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 21.6 percent in September from August

In September this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 177,500 metric tons, up 21.6 percent month on month and 1.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 62.8 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by Malaysia with 34.4 percent and Japan with 2.8 percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.