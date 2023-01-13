Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 115 percent in Dec from Nov

Friday, 13 January 2023 12:18:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by 115.0 percent month on month and declined by two percent year on year to 215,000 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.