﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 115 percent in Dec from Nov

Friday, 13 January 2023 12:18:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by 115.0 percent month on month and declined by two percent year on year to 215,000 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese manganese ore prices move up

11 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices rise slightly

03 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s KIOCL secures mining lease to undertake iron ore and manganese mining

03 Jan | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices for various grades of manganese ore for January deliveries

02 Jan | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited sees 18% rise in manganese ore output in Dec

02 Jan | Steel News

Indian mineral production increases by 2.5 percent in October

29 Dec | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices follow a stable trend

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 13.3 percent in Nov from Oct

19 Dec | Steel News

India’s MOIL Ltd cuts prices of all grades of manganese ore for Dec deliveries

01 Dec | Steel News

Manganese ore prices stable in Chinese market

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials