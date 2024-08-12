Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 16.0 percent in June from May

In June this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 103,170 metric tons, down 16.0 percent month on month and 21.6 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the only destination for manganese ore shipments.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.