Malaysia’s MITI implement AD investigation on flat rolled products plated or coated with zinc

Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has issued a notice stating that it will initiate an antidumping investigation on flat rolled products of iron alloy or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc, using the hot dip process (galvanized iron coils/sheets or galvanized steel coils/sheets) originating from or imported from China, South Korea and Vietnam upon the application filed by domestic producer CSCSteel Sdn. Bhd, according to China Trade Remedies Information.

The Tariff Numbers of Malaysia (Harmonized Tariff Code of Malaysia) and the ASEAN Harmonized Tariff Numbers (AHTNs) for the products in question are 7210.49.11 00, 7210.49.14 00, 7210.49.15 00, 7210.49.16 00, 7210.49.17 00, 7210.49.18 00, 7210.49.19 00, 7210.49.91 00, 7210.49.99 00, 7212.30.11 00, 7212.30.12 00, 7212.30.13 00, 7212.30.14 00, 7212.30.19 00, 7212.30.90 00, 7225.92.20 00, 7225.92.90 00, 7225.99.90 00, 7226.99.11 00, 7226.99.19 00, 7226.99.91 00 and 7226.99.99 00.