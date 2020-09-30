Major Japanese automakers see increased output and sales in China

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 15:19:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, major Japanese automobile producers Toyota Motor Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd achieved positive results for their automotive production and sales in China.

In the given month, Toyota Motor Corporation stated that its production volume in China amounted to 119,711 units, rising by 15.0 percent on year-on-year basis, while its sales in China increased by 27.2 percent year on year to 164,354 units. The company reported that the recovery in global sales was faster than expected, although global sales in August declined by 10.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Besides, in the same month, Honda Motor Company’s auto production in China amounted to 141,331 units, increasing by 18.5 percent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. As a result, the company’s output volume in China posted a record high level for the month of August.

However, another Japanese automaker Nissan’s automotive production and sales in China totaled 120,123 units and 126,592 units in August, down 10.6 percent and 2.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In general, Japanese automobile producers’ global and domestic auto production mostly recorded declines in August compared to the same month of the previous year.

