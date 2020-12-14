Majestic Steel USA completes acquisition of P&S Metals

Monday, 14 December 2020 20:35:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Cleveland, Ohio-based steel service center Majestic Steel USA, Inc. announced today it has completed the acquisition of the business assets of P&S Metals and Supply, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based steel service center and processor.

In a press release, the company said the addition of P&S will enable Majestic to increase its presence and reach in the Western United States, particularly the growing Nevada market, while also extending the company’s downstream capabilities and product lines with the benefits of volume growth and operational efficiencies.