﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Majestic Steel USA completes acquisition of P&S Metals

Monday, 14 December 2020 20:35:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Cleveland, Ohio-based steel service center Majestic Steel USA, Inc. announced today it has completed the acquisition of the business assets of P&S Metals and Supply, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based steel service center and processor.

In a press release, the company said the addition of P&S will enable Majestic to increase its presence and reach in the Western United States, particularly the growing Nevada market, while also extending the company’s downstream capabilities and product lines with the benefits of volume growth and operational efficiencies.


Tags: M&A  USA  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Dec

US drawn wire imports up 17.3 percent in October
14  Dec

US raw steel production down 0.8 percent week-on-week
09  Dec

US OCTG imports surge up 143.6 percent in October
08  Dec

US tin plate imports down 23.9 percent in October
04  Dec

US construction employment rises in November