Majestic Steel to open service center on Nucor’s Arkansas campus

Monday, 30 August 2021 19:38:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Majestic Steel USA, Inc. announced today a new state-of-the-art service center and processing facility on the campus of Nucor Steel Arkansas. The expansive 515,000 sq. ft. facility will feature next generation processing and warehousing equipment while creating roughly 225 jobs locally at full scale.

In a press release, Majestic Steel said that as a master distribution site, the addition of the Arkansas location enables the company to better service customers in central and southern regions of the United States. The on-campus site will provide close proximity to production and Nucor's new galvanized line currently under construction; the company expects the new facility to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

"We are excited to have this Majestic Steel USA facility on our campus where they will process and stock high-quality steel products for businesses in the region. This partnership with Majestic brings economic development and jobs to our local community and is an example of the positive economic impact generated by steel industry investment," said Troy Brooks, Nucor Vice President & General Manager, Nucor Steel Arkansas.