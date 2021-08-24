Main steel products stocks in China almost stable in mid-August as HRC up, while rebar down

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 13:37:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 11.92 million mt, up just 10,000 mt or 0.1 percent compared to August 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and wire rod amounted to 1.94 million mt, 1.12 million mt and 1.93 million mt, up 1.0 percent, 0.9 percent and 2.7 percent, though of common medium plate and rebar amounted to 1.02 million mt and 5.91 million mt, down 1.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, compared to August 10.