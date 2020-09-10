﻿
English
Lockdown to be resumed in Jakarta from next week as Covid-19 cases rise

Thursday, 10 September 2020 16:38:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indonesia has announced that it will re-impose a lockdown in Jakarta from September 14 to contain the spread of new Covid-19 infections again.

Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan said that social restrictions will be implemented with suspension of the work of offices and other workplaces, while public transportation will also be reduced. The restrictions will definitely bring down the manpower at construction sites and will slow down steel demand further.

“We will be back to the early days of the pandemic - working from home, studying from home and performing religious activities at home,” Anies Baswedan said.

On September 9, new Covid-19 cases in Indonesia reached 3,307, bringing the total number to 203,342. Jakarta recorded the highest number of new cases - 1,004.

“Everybody [of steel mills producing construction steel] is running way below full capacity. Jakarta will go for a lockdown again next week due to the surge in Covid cases, even worsening the current situation,” one of the rebar producers in Indonesia told SteelOrbis.


