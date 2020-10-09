﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Local government land sale revenues in 50 Chinese cities up 17% in Jan-Sept

Friday, 09 October 2020 13:43:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Revenues from sales of land by local governments to real estate developers in 50 major cities in China exceeded RMB 2.96 trillion ($0.44 trillion) in the January-September period this year, up 17 percent year on year, according to the research center of Centaline Group.

In particular, revenues from sales of land in Shanghai and Hangzhou exceeded RMB 200 billion ($29.5 billion), while the revenue figures in Beijing, Guangzhou, Nanjing and Wuhan exceeded RMB 100 billion ($14.75 billion).

Zhang Dawei, chief analyst of Centaline Group, said that real estate developers’ willingness to acquire land gradually improved due to the economic recovery and ample funds. He also stated, although overall land prices have not risen, land prices in some cities have reached historically high levels.

$1 = RMB 6.7796


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Sep

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.67 percent
29  Sep

CISA members’ gross profits down 18.6 percent in January-August
25  Sep

New 4 million mt stainless steel project to be built in Yangjiang
24  Sep

Flat steel inventories up in China in mid-Sept, longs stocks down
22  Sep

China’s new commercial residential housing inventory up 0.8% in Aug from Jul