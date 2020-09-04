﻿
Local government land sale revenues in 300 Chinese cities up 13% in Jan-Aug

Friday, 04 September 2020 15:25:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Revenues from sales of land by local government to real estate developers in 300 cities in China amounted to RMB 3.6 trillion ($0.53 trillion) in the January-August period of the current year, up 13 percent year on year, as announced by the China Index Academy, a Beijing-based real estate research institute.

In particular, in August, revenues from sales of land in Shanghai, Ningbo in Zhejiang Province and Beijing reached RMB 37.97 billion ($5.6 billion), RMB 35.64 billion ($5.2 billion) and RMB 25.68 billion ($3.8 billion), up 332 percent, 105 percent and 259 percent year on year, respectively. Moreover, revenues from sales of land in Wuhan, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Chengdu, Foshan, Xiamen and Xuzhou exceeded RMB 10.0 billion ($1.5 billion), with these cities all ranking in the top ten among the 300 cities in question in the given month. 


