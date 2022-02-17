Linde India to set up gas production plant at ESL Steel mill

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:43:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Linde India Limited has entered into a 15-year agreement with ESL Steel Limited, a Vedanta group company, for supply of 800 mt per day of oxygen and 900 mt per day of nitrogen to the latter’s steel mill, a regulatory filing of the Indian gas producing major said on Thursday, February 17.

To fulfill the gas supply agreement, Linde India will set up an on-site air separation unit (ASU) at ESL Limited’s steel mill at Bokaro in the eastern state of Jharkhand to meet the steel producer’s requirement for its brownfield expansion and also merchant sale of gases.

ESL, which currently operates a 1.5 million mt steel mill, has already announced a capacity expansion to 3 million mt per year entailing an investment of $529 million and is readying a blueprint to ramp capacity up further to 5 million mt per year with an additional investment of $1.3 billion.