﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liberty Steel’s Georgetown mill remain shut down for now

Friday, 21 August 2020 11:43:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to media reports, Liberty Steel Group’s Georgetown mill, located in South Carolina remains closed for “an indefinite period of time.” The mill may not reopen again, SteelOrbis understands.

A company spokesman said that they are exploring all the capital, market, supply and cost considerations that could support any sustainable restart plan.

Liberty Steel halted its operations at the mill in April this year for three months, due to worsening economy and lower demand amid the pandemic.

Georgetown mill has a 750,000 mt of wire rod rolling capacity per year.


Tags: steelmaking  production  wire rod  USA  longs  North America  Liberty Steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Aug

US DOC proposes changes to AD and CVD duty regulations
18  Aug

Vietnam’s steel output up in July, growth expected for 2020
13  Aug

ArcelorMittal plans to build an EAF at AM/NS Calvert
29  Jul

Russia’s DEMP to increase billet production by year-end
29  Jul

ArcelorMittal to lay off hundreds of employees at Cleveland plant