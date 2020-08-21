Liberty Steel’s Georgetown mill remain shut down for now

Friday, 21 August 2020 11:43:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to media reports, Liberty Steel Group’s Georgetown mill, located in South Carolina remains closed for “an indefinite period of time.” The mill may not reopen again, SteelOrbis understands.

A company spokesman said that they are exploring all the capital, market, supply and cost considerations that could support any sustainable restart plan.

Liberty Steel halted its operations at the mill in April this year for three months, due to worsening economy and lower demand amid the pandemic.

Georgetown mill has a 750,000 mt of wire rod rolling capacity per year.