Liberty Steel to invest in state-of-art pipe coating line in Romania

Friday, 10 September 2021 15:30:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel, a subsidiary of GFG Alliance, has announced that it will invest RON 31 million ($7.41 million) in a state-of-the-art coating line for use on pipes produced by its unit in Romania, Liberty Tubular Products Galati.

The first part of the 80 trucks loaded with components for the pipe coating line has already arrived from the Netherlands, with the final consignments of equipment expected to arrive by the end of September. The installation of the new line, which will have a high degree of automation, is expected to start in 2022.

The pipe coating line will have an annual capacity of about 110,000 mt, or almost 500,000 meters of pipes, involving the washing, drying, sandblasting, inspection and coating of successive layers of epoxy resin, polyethylene and polypropylene as well as polypropylene foam. In addition to these coatings on the external surface of the pipe, the line can also perform coating on the internal surface pipes using epoxy resin. Treated this way, the pipes can be used in transmission lines for oil, natural gas, water or other fluids.

“Market demand for coated tubular products, which can be used for the safe transportation of all types of fluids, is increasing strongly. With this new coating line, Liberty Tubular Products Galati will be the only producer in the area with the capability to produce this type of high quality tubular products,” Aida Nechifor, general director of Liberty Galati, said.