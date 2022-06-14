﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liberty reaches standstill deal with its largest creditor Greensill Bank

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 13:48:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Liberty Steel Group has announced that it has entered into a standstill agreement with Greensill Bank, its largest creditor, on the debt facilities relating to its European steel businesses. Under the agreement, all enforcement actions are paused between the parties over the Greensill Bank debt facilities provided to Liberty in 2019. The agreement, which is valid until October 31 and may be extended until the end of this year, will enable Liberty to develop a longer-term sustainable financing structure.

“Today’s standstill agreement with Greensill Bank demonstrates we are getting close to a consensual debt restructuring that is in the best interests of all our stakeholders. We are working intensively towards a settlement with our major creditors in a timeframe which would obviate the need for a legal battle. Our core businesses continue to perform well and are operationally strong despite some economic headwinds,” a Liberty Steel Group spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Citibank has been granted permission to pursue a winding-up order against three GFG Alliance companies, including trading arm Liberty Commodities, as a UK court ruled that pandemic-related insolvency protection measures do not apply. On the court ruling, a GFG spokesperson commented that there will be a further hearing, probably in autumn or winter this year and “the merits of the winding up proceedings will be heard in their own right”.


Tags: Europe Steelmaking Liberty Steel 

Similar articles

Liberty Steel to cut jobs at two UK plants, to focus on production at Rotherham

13 Apr | Steel News

Toker Özcan to lead Liberty's EMEA greensteel operations

09 Nov | Steel News

LIBERTY Steel UK restarts Rotherham EAF

29 Oct | Steel News

GFG to inject new funds into Liberty Steel UK, Rotherham plant to restart

11 Oct | Steel News

Liberty Steel to sell Stocksbridge special alloy plant to refinance UK businesses

24 May | Steel News

Liberty Steel to restart UK steel operations

30 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Steel to double output at South Yorkshire Greensteel plant

16 Dec | Steel News

Sanjeev Gupta: UK steel industry needs incentives for carbon-neutral future

10 Dec | Steel News

Liberty Steel to ship first sustainably produced rebar

06 Nov | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava receives approval to implement new carbon technologies

20 Aug | Steel News