Liberty Magona celebrates restart of pickling and organic coated lines

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 16:00:10 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Today, July 21, Piombino, Italy-based Liberty Magona celebrated the restart of its pickling line and the completion of the restart work for the plant's organic coated line No. 1 (OC1). Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of Liberty Steel Group and of GFG Alliance, participated in the event during which he said he was delighted to celebrate the first steps in the transformation plan for Liberty Magona "just 12 months after we acquired the business". €10 million has been invested by the company to restart the production lines and increase production capacity by 40 percent. Moreover, there has been a 20 percent increase in employment at the site with 81 new recruits. "After a difficult time over the last few months following the Covid-19 outbreak, I am pleased we can celebrate some good news and I look forward to further developments in the years to come as we continue to implement our transformation plan,” Mr. Gupta added. He was joined by Piombino mayor Francesco Ferrari, various employees and around forty guests. The restart of the pickling line, which had been closed by the plant's previous owners in 2012, was one of the key strategic priorities identified by Liberty Steel Group when it acquired the Magona operation in July 2019.

According to Liberty Steel Group, "These investments will help ensure liberty Magona is a leading supplier of coated steel products and restore the plant's long-term profitability through enhanced cost-efficiency, flexibility, stock and customer service levels."

Giovanni Carpino, managing director of Liberty Magona, said: "“I am very pleased that we were able to restart the pickling line on time and to budget and that it is already proving its worth. Following the restart of our OC1 line after a decade's suspension, we will be giving ourselves the potential to address greater customer demand in more countries across Europe. We will now look to develop opportunities in the galvanized products market as we look to rebuild our position as one of Italy's leading manufacturers."