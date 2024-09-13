 |  Login 
Level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs increase in September

Friday, 13 September 2024 10:42:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Results of September for the ICEI index, that measures the level of confidence among industrial entrepreneurs, have shown an increase from August to September, the second consecutive month of increase, reaching the level of 53.3 points, against 51.7 points in August, above the level of 50.0 points that divides scenarios from pessimism to optimism.

According to the sector association CNI, which issues the index, the recovery of the index in September reflects all components of the index.

The index for the current conditions of the company increased by 1.8 points, reaching 49.0 points, approaching the level of optimism and so far the best evaluation in 2024.

The evaluation of the expectations has also improved, increasing by 1.5 percentage points to 55.4 points, in the optimism area.

According to CNI, the analysis of the research shows that the industrial entrepreneurs are optimist with their own companies and are moving from pessimism to optimism in relation to the country’s economy, as shown by the evaluation of expectations.

The research was developed between September 2 and 6, covering representatives of 1,207 industrial companies.


