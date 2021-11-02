Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - November 2, 2021

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 13:47:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The latest freight rate indications provided by Banchero Costa shipbrokers are presented below. All freight rate estimations are on FIO (free in/out) basis.

For any additional information or the latest quotations for different routes and cargo sizes, feel free to contact Banchero Costa shipbrokers as per our information at the bottom. We will be happy to assist.

Products:

- 30,000 mts from Black Sea ports (Yuzhniy or Odessa, with a loading rate of 8,000 mts per day)



to eastern Mediterranean ports (Egyptian ports, with a discharge rate of 4,500 mts per day) approx. $26.00/mt



to central Mediterranean ports (Tunisia, with a discharge rate of 2,500 mts per day) approx. $34.00/mt



to western Mediterranean ports (with a discharge rate of 5,000 mts per day) approx. $27.00/mt



- 35,000 mts from Turkish Mediterranean ports to Arabian Gulf (with a discharge rate of 5,000 mts per day) approx. $48.00/mt