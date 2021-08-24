﻿
Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - August 24, 2021

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 11:36:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The latest freight rate indications provided by Banchero Costa shipbrokers are presented below. All freight rate estimations are on FIO (free in/out) basis.

For any additional information or the latest quotations for different routes and cargo sizes, feel free to contact Banchero Costa shipbrokers as per our information at the bottom. We will be happy to assist.

Products:

- 30,000 mts from Black Sea ports

(Yuzhniy or Odessa - with a loading rate of 8,000 mts per day)

      to eastern Mediterranean ports

           (Egyptian Mediterranean - with a loading rate of 4,500 mts per day)      approx. $25.75/mt

      to central Mediterranean ports

           (Tunisia - with a discharge rate of 2,500 mts per day)                    approx. $32.75/mt

      to western Mediterranean ports                                                   approx. $26.75/mt

           (with a discharge rate of 5,000 mts per day)

- 35,000 mts from Turkish Mediterranean ports to Arabian Gulf                                    approx. $47.00/mt

(with a discharge and loading rate of 5,000 mts per day)

Raw Materials:

- 160,000 mts from Australia to China                                                approx. $15.85/mt

- 160,000 mts from Brazil to China                                                   approx. $36.00/mt

- 160,000 mts from Brazil to northern Europe                                         approx. $18.00/mt

- 50,000 mts from Venezuela to Turkey                                                approx. $33.50/mt

- 50,000 mts from US Gulf to Turkey                                                  approx. $34.50/mt

- 50,000 mts from Rotterdam to Turkey                                                approx. $20.25/mt

- 50,000 mts from Brazil to Singapore/Japan                                     approx. $54.50/mt

- 50,000 mts from Black Sea to Rotterdam                                             approx. $22.00/mt 

Banchero Costa has made reasonable efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this report, Banchero Costa makes no warranties or representations as to the accuracy of any information contained herein or accuracy or reasonableness of conclusions drawn there from. Banchero Costa assumes no liabilities or responsibility for any errors or omissions in the content of this report.  

banchero costa & c spa
tel: +39-010.56.31.536
e-mail: research@bancosta.it
www.bancosta.com


