﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - April 27, 2021

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 16:22:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The latest freight rate indications provided by Banchero Costa shipbrokers are presented below. All freight rate estimations are on FIO (free in/out) basis.

For any additional information or the latest quotations for different routes and cargo sizes, feel free to contact Banchero Costa shipbrokers as per our information at the bottom. We will be happy to assist.

Products:
 
-       30,000 mts from Black Sea ports (Yuzhniy or Odessa, with a loading rate of 8,000 mts per day)
 
                      to eastern Mediterranean ports (Egyptian ports, with a discharge rate of 4,500 mts per day) approx. $18.50/mt
 
                      to central Mediterranean ports (Tunisia, with a discharge rate of 2,500 mts per day) approx. $24.00/mt
 
                      to western Mediterranean ports (with a discharge rate of 5,000 mts per day) approx. $19.50/mt
 
-          35,000 mts from Turkish Mediterranean ports to Arabian Gulf (with a discharge rate of 5,000 mts per day) approx. $38.00/mt
 
Raw materials:
 
-          160,000 mts from Australia to China approx. $11.70/mt
 
-          160,000 mts from Brazil to China approx. $27.25/mt
 
-          160,000 mts from Brazil to northern Europe approx. $14.50/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from Venezuela to Turkey approx. $28.25/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from US Gulf to Turkey approx. $29.25/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from Rotterdam to Turkey approx. $14.00/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from Brazil to Singapore/Japan approx. $38.00/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from Black Sea to Rotterdam approx. $15.25/mt
 
Banchero Costa has made reasonable efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this report, Banchero Costa makes no warranties or representations as to the accuracy of any information contained herein or accuracy or reasonableness of conclusions drawn there from. Banchero Costa assumes no liabilities or responsibility for any errors or omissions in the content of this report.  
 
banchero costa & c spa
tel: +39-010.56.31.536
e-mail: research@bancosta.it
www.bancosta.com

 


Tags: trading  freight  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Apr

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - April 20, 2021
13  Apr

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - April 13, 2021
07  Apr

March 27, 2021 - April 2, 2021 Weekly market report.. Banchero Costa
06  Apr

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - April 6, 2021
31  Mar

March 20, 2021 – March 26, 2021 Weekly market report.. Banchero Costa