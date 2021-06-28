Large Indian steel mills improve market share by 50 basis points in 2020-21

Monday, 28 June 2021 10:57:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Large Indian steel mills improved their market share by 50 basis points during the fiscal year 2020-21 to 58 percent, riding on the back of improved supply chain management and the limited impact of iron ore shortages owing to captive mines, according to a report by Indian rating agency Crisil.

Underlying the asymmetry between large steel mills and the secondary steel producing sector, the report said that large steel mills operated at an average of 80 percent plant capacity utilization levels through the fiscal year, compared to an average of 62 percent at secondary steel mills.

According to the report, the large Indian steel mills with a diversified flat product portfolio were able to double per metric ton realizations, while secondary steel mills with predominantly long product portfolios were able to improve per metric ton realizations by 1.4 times.

Steel prices are expected to soften during the second half of the fiscal year 2021-22, but will still be 40-45 percent higher on year-on-year basis, the Crisil report said.