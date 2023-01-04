Judge grants bankruptcy protection for AHMSA’s mining unit

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 21:56:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) reported that a judge granted federal protection to its unit Minera del Norte SA de CV (Minosa) for the restructuring of its liabilities through the Commercial Bankruptcy Law.

In a filing sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange, AHMSA reported that Minosa obtained federal protection since January 2, for which it legally allows its creditors to pay and prevents guarantees from being executed due to non-payment.

The Bankruptcy Law supports companies with financial viability to stay in business through the restructuring of their liabilities with their creditors. It is somewhat similar to Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

Minosa, with an extraction capacity of more than 6.6 million metric tons of thermal coal and iron ore, has been in financial trouble since 2020 when the state Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) canceled purchases of coal that supplied the mineral for 27 years.

The Second District Court in the Matter of Commercial Bankruptcies corroborated "general non-compliance in the payment of its obligations by the merchant Minera del Norte," according to the judge's resolution seen by SteelOrbis.

The mining company's financial liquidity problems led to the dismissal of four thousand direct mining workers. According to AHMSA, the Minosa Bankruptcy does not affect the company's steel operations.