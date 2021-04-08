JSW’s crude steel output down six percent in FY 2020-21 

Thursday, 08 April 2021 10:05:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, produced 4.19 million mt of crude steel in the fourth quarter ended March 31 of the financial year 2020-21 (started April 1, 2020), increasing by six percent compared to 3.97 million mt recorded in the same quarter of 2020 and up two percent from 4.08 million mt recorded in the previous quarter.

In addition, during the same period the company produced 2.99 million mt of flat rolled products, increasing by four percent, while it produced 1.05 million mt of long rolled products, up by 11 percent, both year on year.

In the financial year 2020-21, the company’s crude steel production totaled 15.08 million mt, falling by six percent, mainly due to disruption in production caused by the coronavirus, while its flat steel production came to 10.87 million mt, decreasing by four percent, and its long steel production amounted to 3.21 million mt, down by 14 percent, all year on year.