JSW’s crude steel output down 5% in Apr from Mar amid oxygen diversion

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 10:38:27 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited achieved crude steel production of 1.37 million mt in April this year, down five percent on month-on-month basis largely owing to the diversion of oxygen production for medical use, the company reported on Wednesday, May 12.

The production of flat products in April came to 957,000 mt, compared to 1.05 million mt in March, the company reported.

JSW diverted more than 20,000 mt of liquid oxygen for medical purposes during the month of April for incremental supplies for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

JSW’s average plant capacity utilization was 91 percent in April this year, compared to 96 percent in March, the statement said.